Less than 24 hours after a thrilling overtime victory over Dickson County, the Brentwood Bruins were back in action and picked up another pivotal late season win Friday night, traveling to Centennial and securing a 55-45 victory against the Cougars.
The Bruins (20-6, 13-2 District 11-AAA) have now won 13 of its last 15 games--including winning all three of their games this week--as all the pieces seem to be coming together for the Bruins as they prepare to enter the district playoffs as the top seed.
Forward Evan Drennan, who scored 21 points in Monday night’s win against Overton on Monday and 27 points the night before against Dickson County, had another big game for Brentwood.
He dominated inside the paint and led the way with a team-high 14 points, while guards Macen Radner and Jake Brock added 13 points each for Brentwood.
“To me, he’s the most talented post player in the district,” Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley said of Drennan. “He’s the true definition of a scholar athlete and he’s taken advantage of the opportunities that have been put in front of him.”
Brentwood held the lead for most of the game and had built a 13-point lead toward the end of the third quarter--its largest lead of the night--before Centennial began to slowly scratch and claw its way back.
Senior guard Isaiah Poore, who led the Cougars with 12 points, helped spark a 13-2 run that helped Centennial pull within two points of the Bruins with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter.
But the Bruins started playing keepaway and killed almost two minutes off the clock before Radner drove to the basket and completed a three-point play to give Brentwood a five-point cushion and some breathing room with 1:47 to go.
On the very next possession, Radner intercepted a pass from Poore that led to two more Brentwood free throws with 1:30 that essentially put an end to Centennial’s comeback bid.
“This district is a battle every single night. Centennial is a tough team, and to come out of here with a win is huge for our team” Shirley said. “We got off script there toward the end of the game, but our defense really picked up at the right time and made some key stops at critical times."
Brentwood will host Independence to close out the regular season on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Centennial hopes to close out their regular season on a winning note against Ravenwood at home that same night.
