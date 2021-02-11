The Brentwood Bruins used literally every second of overtime to salvage a win they nearly threw away in regulation.
A bank shot down low by Dustin Bluhm with 0:03 to go in overtime propelled the Bruins to a 56-54 road win over the hosting Summit Spartans in Thursday’s 11-AAA matchup at Summit High School.
John Windley led Brentwood and all scorers with 22 points, managing at least one field goal in every quarter and in OT. Davis White also hit double figures for the Bruins, dropping 12 points—all coming on three-pointers.
Bradley Pierce and C.J. Jones had 11 points apiece to lead the Spartans. Destin Wade—who was honored as the Williamson County Football Player of the Year prior to the game—added 10 points, including seven in a pivotal fourth quarter rally.
Brentwood expanded on a 36-29 halftime lead to limit Summit to just five points in the third quarter, threatening to pull away at that point. A jumper by Windley gave the Bruins a commanding 44-33 lead, before Konata Werts (8 points) hit the front-end of a one-and-one to pull the Spartans within ten heading into the final eight minutes of regulation.
The made free throw served as the start of a furious 15-0 run by Summit, anchored by a late surge from Wade. A basket from Tre Hunter (8 points) and a three by Andrew Smith (3 points) sparked the rally, with Wade taking over on the offensive side. The heavily scouted junior drained jumpers on back-to-back possessions, the latter resulting in a three point play to tie the game at 44-44 with more than 5:00 to go in the fourth quarter.
Jones sank a mid-range jumper to provide Summit with its first lead since midway through the first quarter. A missed three by White two possessions later put the ball back in Jones’ hands, once again finding the hoop to put Summit ahead 48-44 for its largest lead of the night.
Jake Brock (6 points) came through with a timely three-pointer to pull the Bruins within one, before Wade drove past Bluhn to allow Summit to pull ahead 50-47. Brentwood immediately responded, with Windley nailing a three to tie the game.
Hunter banked in a layup for Summit’s final basket of the night, going up 52-50 and seemingly on its way to a huge upset. Brentwood missed three straight shots before Griffin Burke (3 points) found Windley to tie the game down the stretch. A long three from Werts fell well short, sending the game into overtime.
Points were at a premium in the extra four minutes, though with four lead changes to still come of the session. Werts made one of two free throws to allow Summit to go up 53-52, the last time in the game where they would be ahead. Windley drained a basket two possessions later to put Brentwood ahead 54-53.
Wade looked to give Summit the win but was fouled by Bluhm on his way to the basket. The junior missed the first free throw but made the second to tie the game. Brentwood ran down the clock as much as possible before securing the win. A dish by Burke to Bluhm down low put Brentwood ahead with just three seconds left.
The basket marked the lone scoring action on the night for Bluhm, though all that he and Brentwood needed to earn its second straight win while retaining the number-two seed in the district. The Bruins will face Centennial on Friday and Independence on Tuesday to close out its season.
Summit has now lost six straight, with a road trip to Page on Friday and a district home game versus Dickson County on Tuesday.
