It was a strong finish for the Brentwood Bruins (12-9, 4-4) on Senior Night as they defeated the Summit Spartans (8-18, 2-6) Tuesday night, 72-58.
“It is good momentum going into the tournament,” said Brentwood head coach Troy Bond. “I am super proud of our senior guys Jake Brock, Davis White and Brady Huss. It is our first senior group at Brentwood (for the coaching staff). They are special guys to us.”
“We have a younger group and don’t have the depth,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey. “We have to keep rotating the same guys.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood held a slight margin with buckets by Brock and White to take the frame, 19-13.
Summit kept it close in the second quarter with shots made by senior Clarence Jones and sophomore Bradley Stewart, but Brentwood answered with White, Brock and sophomore Grayson Collins to hold on 30-27.
In the third quarter, the Bruins increased their lead to 52-42 as 3-pointers and layups were executed by Brock, White, Collins, freshman Nick Degnan and sophomore Daniel Cochran to keep their edge in the contest.
Brentwood closed it out in the fourth quarter as the scoring frenzy continued by Brock, Cochran, White, Degnan, junior Kyler Green, junior Philip Hyams and senior Brady Huss to seal the victory 72-58.
Summit’s leading scorers were Clarence Jones with 16 points and Bradley Stewart with 14.
“CJ plays around the basket and good things happen,” said Coach Fey. “Bradley handles the ball a lot, so he was able to pick his spots and take some shots.”
Brentwood had three players in double figures: Brock, White and Cochran all tallied 15 points.
“Jack Brock and Davis White are big contributors and a big part of what we do basketball wise,” said Coach Bond. “It was a good night for us, and a lot of guys contributed and created some opportunities.”
Summit will play at home against Nolensville on Thursday night in the district tournament.
“I hope we can play a full game, all four quarters,” said Coach Fey.
Brentwood will host Overton on Thursday night in the first round of the tournament.
“It is always nice to have the tournament at home,” said Coach Bond. “It will be a fun atmosphere. Tournament basketball is the best, especially at the high school level.”
