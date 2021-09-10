The City of Brentwood broke ground on their newest fire station on Friday morning in what is the city’s newest efforts to expand fire services and protection in the city.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by about two dozen community and government leaders and featured remarks by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and City Manager Kirk Bednar as well as Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss.
The ceremony took place on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and Chief Goss marked the occasion with a moment of silence.
BFR Station No. 5 will service the southeastern portion of the city when it opens on Split Log Road as early as Fall 2022.
“It is our hope and our belief, and the modeling has indicated that placing additional resources on this site will dramatically reduce response times in this -- the most rapidly growing quadrant of the city,” Goss said. “And for us, time is life.”
The $9 million project has a projected construction cost of $6.9 million, and will see the future two-story, two-bay fire station house a single company, or a fire crew of three personnel.
“When this building is completed hopefully a year from now, the city will have invested nearly $40 million in new public safety facilities,” Bednar said. “That’s not done without prudent financial planning and conservative financial budgeting by this [City] Commission.
The 10,000 square foot-fire station will include one front-line fire engine and one reserve apparatus, as well as a public restroom and water fountain for both people and pets.
“The citizens and City of Brentwood are always committed to security and safety and this is another example,” Little said. “There will be many lives saved because of this firehouse."
Brentwood-based TMPartners is the architectural design firm who will oversee the schedule development, cost control and project management, while Brentwood-based American Constructors, Inc. was hired to serve as the construction manager.
