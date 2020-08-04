A schedule change has created one of the most exciting high school football matchups in many years for Williamson County.
After years of folks wondering when Brentwood and Brentwood Academy would once again face off against each other in football, the matchup has officially been added to the 2020 schedule on Aug. 28 at BHS.
BA confirmed the news on social media Tuesday.
Brentwood and Brentwood Academy have had to switch around their first couple of games after the Metro Nashville government and MNPS officials recommended grade schools in Davidson County not participate in team sports until after Labor Day.
Williamson County officials have not made such a recommendation as of yet.
Brentwood was originally slated to play MBA to start the year on Aug. 21 and then face Cane Ridge the week following Aug. 28.
Now, Brentwood will open the year on the road at Nolensville before heading back home to face off against the Eagles.
The last time the teams met? 2002, which creates an 18-year gap in competition between the two crosstown programs. In that meeting, Brentwood Academy played at Brentwood and topped the Bruins 17-7. The teams met the year before, too, at Brentwood Academy, where the Eagles also won 16-14.
BA will open the year at home against Lipscomb Academy before making a trip to see the Bruins for the first time in nearly two decades.
