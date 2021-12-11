Relying on offensive depth to power their team to victory, the Brentwood Bruins boys basketball team (4-1) won convincingly over the Nolensville Knights (4-4) in Nolensville on Friday night, 58-41.
“I thought we came out and really established ourselves early inside,” said Brentwood head coach Troy Bond. “We had a faster pace and got several turnovers. Overall we showed some composure and toughness to come out with a win on the road tonight.”
“Our guys never got frustrated and quit,” said Nolensville head coach Todd Babington. “Our game plan was to get them in foul trouble. We could not weather the storm in the third quarter when they went on a 14-0 run.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood got off to a fast start with three pointers and layups by senior Jake Brock, junior Kyler Green and freshman Nick Degnan to lead 23-9.
Nolensville was able to get a little bit of a run with 3-pointers and jumpers by senior Cody Farmer, junior Charles Winfrey and senior Jayvyn Smith. However, Brentwood collected timely baskets by Brock, sophomore Grayson Collins, Green and junior Philip Hyams to take the advantage at the break 27-19.
In the third quarter, Brentwood’s offense continued in rhythm with three pointers and layups by Jake Brock, Nick Degnan and junior Daniel Cochran to lengthen their lead to 49-26.
The Bruins closed it out in the fourth quarter with long range shots and jumpers by Brock, Degnan, Cochran and senior Davis White to win on the road 58-41.
Brentwood held Nolensville to 41 points.
“Overall, it is always a good night when you get to play a lot of players and get a win,” said Coach Bond.
Brentwood had three players in double figures; Jake Brock with 14 points, Daniel Cochran with 11 points and Nick Degnan with ten points.
“Nick did a good job of pushing the basketball,” said Coach Bond. “Daniel is so big for us in that he can establish momentum. Jake Brock was the tough guy on the floor as always. He knocked down some big shots when we needed them.”
Nolensville had one player with double digit points, senior Tate Robertson with 12.
“He is a spot-up shooter,” said Coach Babington. “He got some open looks tonight and was able to knock them down. They were playing a zone, so he was able to make the best of it.”
Nolensville will travel to Eagleville on Friday.
“Having a full week of practice is something we have barely had this year,” said Coach Babington. “We are going to get back to some fundamentals and correct some mistakes that we are having trouble with.”
Brentwood will have a road trip to Independence next Friday.
“Independence is a good team and will be a good challenge,” said Coach Bond. “I know our guys are up for it.”
