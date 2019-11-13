Disney World is not the only place where dreams come true, as 15 athletes from Brentwood High School signed their letter of intent on Wednesday to play college sports.
The ceremony started with Sofia Sperduto receiving an athletic scholarship as a member of the rowing team for Indiana University.
Lauren Hurt received a scholarship to further her swimming career at Rice University.
Brentwood goalie Kate Devine signed to play SEC women’s soccer with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
“I am so excited for the challenge it (the SEC) will bring every day,” said Devine. “I am happy to represent Brentwood and have a good career with my four years at Vandy.”
Soccer forward Morgan Greene signed with the Samford Bulldogs.
“I am excited for my future, and I can’t wait to get there,” said Greene. “My goal is to make an impact when I get to Samford and help them win some games.”
Grace Gamboa will join Greene at Samford and will continue her track and field career.
Matthew Batts will play baseball at Lee University.
Jack Rando will join Williamson County opponents Guy Lipscomb and Mason Landers at Belmont University.
“I like staying in town, and the coaches are really awesome there,” said Rando. “It will be great to team up with Guy Lipscomb. I have played with and against him before. When I was 12, I played with Mason Landers. It will be awesome to reunite with them.”
Will Laughlin will continue his baseball career at Maryville College.
Skylar Coffey joins the track and field program at the University of Tennessee, whose alumni, Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, are the two fastest runners in the world.
“I worked really hard to get here and it is finally paying off,” said Coffey. “I feel really honored to get accepted and pursue track. I am just a normal guy that happened to be in the right place at the right time. The caliber of athletes at Tennessee is really great, and I am excited to be one of those athletes.”
Ellen Scott will continue her soccer career at the Miami of Ohio.
Meg Wilson will join Scott at Miami of Ohio University and receive a scholarship in track and field.
Piper Drazek will continue her volleyball career at the United States Military Academy.
“I went to a camp at West Point and fell in love with the discipline and how everything was structured,” said Drazek. “The coaching staff was so welcoming. It felt like the perfect fit for me. It is the best of both worlds to be able to compete in the sport I love and to serve our country to the best of my ability.”
Delaney and Emily Trushel will continue their women’s basketball career at University of South Carolina-Aiken.
“We have always played together, so it is exciting that we get to continue to do that in college,” said Delaney Trushel.
“I think it gives us an advantage, since we know each other so well. It will help us at the next level," said Emily Trushel.
Softball player Elizabeth Laviolette will continue her career with the Boston College Eagles.
“The fact that I get to play a sport that I love and get support from my friends and family is astounding,” said Laviolette. “I have been playing tee ball with the boys since I was six years old.
"I did not think it would come to the point in my life where I would get to continue this dream. My family is all from Boston, and both of my parents were raised there. That is what feels like home to me.”
