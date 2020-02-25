The Brentwood Bruins won a close game against the Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red 2-1 Monday night at the Bellevue Ford Ice Center, capturing the GNASH Cup state championship for the third year in a row.
“It feels great,” said Brentwood forward Kal Essenmacker. “We took a couple of losses, but eventually we bounced back.”
“It is really surprising,” said Brentwood head coach Christian Orem. “If you would have asked me at the beginning of the year, I would not have seen it in the cards.”
“It feels really good,” said Brentwood goalie Devin Phillips. “When I went to play with the BA coaching staff last year, they transitioned me on how to play varsity, take a lot of shots and carry the team to a win.”
The fireworks came early for Brentwood as they scored an unassisted goal with less than three minutes played in the first period by defenseman Cole Matthews.
With 9:04 remaining in the first period, Essenmacker scored a goal assisted by Harris Smidt and Nathan Zonarich to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
“It means a lot (to get the goal),” said Essenmacker. “Their goalie played outstanding and had an amazing game.”
“Cal has been clutch all season long,” said Coach Orem. “He is our leading scorer and was revved up.”
MBA tried to rally in the second period, but every shot they took on the Brentwood net was met by the stone wall play of Phillips, making it hard for the Big Red to find room in the crease and lift their shots over his shoulders.
The Big Red stormed back in the third period with 7:59 remaining in the game on a goal by forward Tyler Laub assisted by Luke Haley and William Morrison to cut the Bruins lead 2-1.
MBA continued to turn up the heat, going empty net in the final minute of play peppering the goal, including a shot that clanked off the top of the crossbar. The Big Red could not sneak one past Phillips to tie the game.
Brentwood survived the push and won 2-1.
“You know it is a cliché, but tonight, we had puck luck,” said Coach Orem. “We got some bounces, and that was fun. My heart sank for a minute. I thought it (one shot) was in the net.”
Earlier in the playoff rounds, Brentwood fell to MBA 9-1.
“We just regrouped, did a mental check and had a team dinner that really got us going,” said Essenmacker.
Phillips had 25 saves for the Bruins in the win.
“I think after Friday night, he (Devin) took a lot of responsibility for it and felt like it was on him,” said Coach Orem. “It was a big moment for him. He had not played in front of a crowd like that. He was with us the past two years, but was not the starting goaltender. He did not have the experience of the high stakes game.”
“I had to have solid positioning and work with my goalie coach, who has helped me put a lot of work on my craft,” said Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.