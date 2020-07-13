Over the weekend, Brentwood resident Ty Osman, a respected business leader in the construction industry, drowned while fishing on the Duck River in Hickman County.
The Tennessean reported that Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call about a drowning on Saturday at about 11:30 a.m. According to The Tennessean report, Osman lost his footing while wading through the river and was pinned underwater against a tree.
Osman was the founder of Solomon Builders, based in Nashville. The company built the Ramsey Solutions offices in Franklin and the AIG offices near Brentwood, in addition to other large projects around the Nashville area.
The Nashville Business Journal reported that Osman was vice chairman of Both Hands, a nonprofit that aids widows, orphans and Christian families who are adopting and a board member of Jovenes en Camino, which runs a 9-acre campus in Honduras for boys who are orphans, homeless or rescued from abusive situations.
In 2012, Osman’s son, also named Ty, died at age 18 after he was hit by a car on Interstate 30 northeast of Dallas.
After their son’s death, the Osmans, along with Solomon Builders, formed the Ty2 Foundation. In the fall of 2012 a group of 400 volunteers from that foundation renovated the Hard Bargain Association’s community center on Mount Hope Street in Franklin, which is now called Ty’s House. The foundation also donated more than $200,000 for the renovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.