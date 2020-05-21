The City of Brentwood has canceled their annual Summer Concert Series including the July 4 concert and fireworks display due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city made the announcement in a May 21 news release which cited challenges with large gatherings and abiding by social distance recommendations presented by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention as well as state guidelines as the specific reasoning for the cancellation amid the public health crisis.
“Citizens have long enjoyed the summer concerts, but the reality is this is something the City cannot safely move forward with this year,” Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said in the news release.
According to the city, the summer gatherings at Crockett Park, which would have been in its 32 year, see an estimated 2,000 attendees during the Sunday concerts and nearly 10,000 attendees during the annual Brentwood July 4th, Red, White and Boom celebration.
The City Commission discussed the situation during their May 21 informational meeting.
"With the multiple entrances to Crockett Park via car, foot, and on bike, crowd limitations are not possible for our July 4th event. It is unfortunate, but it is the wisest decision for the information we have now," Commissioner Anne Dunn said during the meeting.
"We want to thank our sponsors, bands, the local business community, residents, and city staff who make the summer concerts a success year after year. We share your disappointment about not holding this year’s events, but know we look forward to the 2021 Brentwood Summer Concert Series," the city said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.