Local investment bank Brentwood Capital Advisors has recruited a longtime Raymond James executive to join its leadership team.
Michael Ory joins Brentwood Capital as a managing director and will help lead its health care services practice, which focuses on behavioral health care providers as well as home health, hospice and laboratory ventures. Ory comes to the Cool Springs-based firm after almost a year at BRG Capital Advisors and, before that, 19 years as a managing director on Raymond James’ prominent local team. He has three decades of middle-market health care investment banking experience collectively and has worked on transactions with a combined value of more than $8 billion.
“We are delighted to have Michael join our Healthcare Services team,” Tom Wylly, BCA’s senior partner said in a statement. “He brings deep, long-standing relationships within the industry and a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will greatly benefit our clients.”
Founded in 1999, BCA has worked on more than 100 transactions worth more than $6.5 billion. The firm now is home to about 20 people.
“BCA is a fantastic firm built on deep relationships, healthcare expertise, M&A execution strength and exceptional results for clients,” Ory said. “I’m excited to join a team I’ve known for many years and to be a part of BCA’s collaborative culture.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
