Brentwood Capital Advisors Managing Partner Kevin Murphy died last week after a 10-year battle with renal cancer. He was 58.
Murphy teamed with three other SunTrust Equitable Securities veterans — one of them Rep. Jim Cooper — in 1999 to launch BCA, which has grown into an investment bank specializing in health care, technology and outsourced services business.
A native of Ocean City, New Jersey, Murphy was an offensive lineman at the University of Pennsylvania, from which he earned an economics degree with a concentration in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School in 1984. He worked at the former Wachovia for 11 years, rising to senior vice president and co-head of its corporate finance group, before moving to Equitable.
“He had a unique ability to challenge others to achieve the highest standards while also nurturing development and instilling confidence,” BCA said in a statement. “Known for his quick wit and decisive, intuitive judgement, Kevin’s personality was larger than life — surpassed only by the size of his compassion and caring for others. From his support of U.S. military veterans to his endless investment in his colleagues’ personal and professional development, and most importantly, his deep-rooted love for and dedication to his family, Kevin was a person who made a positive difference in the lives of everyone he met.”
Brentwood Capital is home to more than 23 people and has been a part of more than 100 transactions valued at a collective $6.6 billion.
Murphy’s life will be honored in a private ceremony at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood on Dec. 5. In lieu of sending flowers, his family is asking people donate to Operation Stand Down Tennessee or Penn.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.