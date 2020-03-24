Health care and technology-focused investment bank Brentwood Capital Advisors has added to its team a managing director with a dozen years of experience at Raymond James and the Morgan Keegan organization it bought in 2012.
Jack Jeong comes to Brentwood Capital having taken part in more than 80 transactions worth a collective $24 billion. He will concentrate on health care information technology companies, partnering with fellow Managing Director John Kibler as well as Director Porter Meadors and Associate Brian Brett. That team works with health IT and digital health companies that market to providers, consumers, insurers and pharmaceutical firms.
Jeong had been at Raymond James, which he joined in the spring of 2012 as an associate during the Morgan Keegan acquisition. He was named a vice president in 2014 and a director three years ago.
“We are very excited to have Jack join our team,” said Kevin Murphy, Brentwood Capital’s managing partner. “[His] hiring reflects our view on the significant opportunity available in HCIT and strong commitment to the space. He has deep, longstanding relationships within the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our HCIT practice.”
Brentwood Capital is home to 23 investment banking professionals. The firm has since its launch 21 years ago been a part of more than 100 transactions valued at a collective $6.6 billion.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
