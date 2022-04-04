The city of Brentwood and the Brentwood Tree Board celebrated Arbor Day on Saturday with an event that drew more than 100 community members to celebrate trees and all that they add to Brentwood.
The event included free saplings, an acorn-counting contest, prize giveaways and a variety of children's activities, as well as remarks by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Brentwood Tree Board Chairperson Lynn Tucker.
Mayor Little also accepted the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA Award for the 33rd year, a distinction that was presented by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council.
"This is an honor that as a [city] commissioner, I've always been very proud that we receive year after year, and thanks to you, the citizens, our tree board and everyone who makes this possible," Little said.
Third grade poster contest winners included Evarleigh Kelly, Nathan Xu, both of Edmonson Elementary, and Douglas Norris of Lipscomb Elementary, while Ana Sofia Pratts of Jordan Elementary and Fisher Kelly of Edmonson Elementary were named as honorable mentions.
Sixth grade poster contest winners included Marlee McGruder, Ryan Evrin and Kristen Humphrey, all of Brentwood Middle School, with BMS students Mia Vlassopulos and Charles Ogden named as honorable mentions.
Writing contest winners included Ravenwood High School Mia Guiliano and Addie Corn and Elizabeth Fuller of Brentwood High School. BHS student Medya Pourviseh was named as honorable mention.
"We did a Zoom week last year [due to the pandemic,] that was highly successful, but we are so happy to have people here," Tucker said.
"We could not do it without our tree board members, our volunteers, they are the heart and soul of this event. Every year we expand it a little more, we add a few more vendors, this year we had a lot of giveaways that we have not had in past years and I think that will continue," Tucker continued. "So we'll continue to add each year and give away as many trees as we can."
More information about the Brentwood Tree Board and their efforts can be found here.
