Brentwood High School gathered a host of graduating seniors Wednesday and honored their signing with a college sports program.
Below are those who were honored at the event, courtesy of BHS:
- Rylie Kael --Arizona State--beach volleyball
- Jackson Morris--Montevallo--lacrosse
- Kevin Vanderkolk--Belmont University---cross country and track
- Kaitlyn Vanderkolk--Belmont University---cross country and track
- Eden Mittelsdorf---Pepperdine University--cross country and track
- Hollan Powers--University of Arizona--track and field
- Sophie Roston--Christian Brothers University--basketball
- Reese Bailey--Maryville College, volleyball
- Parker Whitby---Taylor University--football
- John Windley---Johns Hopkins--basketball
- Gaven Peal--Hanover College-baseball
