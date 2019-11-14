The City of Brentwood will host its 21st annual Brentwood Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 2.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the John P Holt Brentwood Library and will feature comments from the city leaders and a holiday performance by the Brentwood High School Choir followed by the lighting.
An American sign language interpreter will also be present at the ceremony, and refreshments will also served inside the library.
Parking will be available in the library parking lot until 5 p.m. or until the lot fills up.
Additional parking will be available at the Concord Park/Civitan Ball Park parking lot, which is adjacent to Lipscomb Elementary School. The short walking path over to the library will be lighted, and this year’s tree will also feature special 50th edition ornaments in culmination of Brentwood’s 50th year celebration as an incorporated city.
Tickets will be also be available on November 18 for readings of “The Polar Express” at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on December 2 in the Brentwood Library Reading Room.
Although the readings are free, attendees must have a ticket. A limited number of tickets are available at the library’s Children’s Department. The event will also feature an American Sign Language interpreter.
