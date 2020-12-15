The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that a special no-contact/drive-thru Live Nativity and Christmas Lights Display will take place at 1646 Sunset Road in Brentwood Friday through Sunday this week from 6-8 each of the three nights.
Over 100,000 lights and live animals will greet visitors for the drive-thru/no-contact retelling of the Nativity story offered in both English and Spanish, according to a press release from The Church.
Organizers hope the drive-thru Live Nativity & Christmas Lights Display will offer visitors a chance to feel the peace and joy of the Christmas season from the comfort and safety of their personal vehicles, and as part of The Church's global efforts to #LightTheWorld.
"The Nativity story has brought people from all over the world together in joy and peace for decades,” The Church’s Nashville Stake President David Watson said. “While 2020 has modified holiday plans for many people, we have designed an experience that celebrates the Christmas season safely with friends and neighbors. This activity is both safe from a public health standpoint and provides a meaningful spiritual experience.”
The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.
