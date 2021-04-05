It took a little longer than expected, but Brentwood native Grace Good finally accomplished something she had meant to do over a year ago.
She set a new Guinness World Record for a category called “Longest Duration of a Four Hoop Box Split,” with her time of 1:59 shattering the previous record of 1:17. Good, a 2011 graduate of Centennial High School who attended Middle Tennessee State University before turning a hula hoop hobby into a career as a circus performer, has reached several heights with her acrobats.
She performs regularly at Nashville's Plaza Mariachi, has appeared on stage numerous times in Las Vegas, and has toured internationally with Cirque Dreams, as well as appearing on TV competition shows.
Breaking a world record certainly ranks near the top.
“It feels amazing to be a world record breaker,” Good said after her achievement last Friday at Plaza Mariachi. “I planned to attempt it last year, but then all the stages closed because of the pandemic.
“Now, as we're able to begin putting the pandemic in our past, and with American Circus Day [last Saturday], it just felt like the right time. I think we're all ready to get back to life, and I wanted to do that in a big way that would inspire others.”
Click here to see images of videos of Good during the attempt at breaking the record.
