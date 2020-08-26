The Brentwood City Commission approved the purchase of camera systems, radar units and light bars for new police patrol vehicles during its Monday night meeting.
The six Panasonic Arbitrator 360 HD camera systems will be purchased for $35,659.68 dollars from the Equipment Replacement Fund and will include all of the equipment needed for the system as well as a maintenance agreement with Insight Public Sector.
The six Whelen Legacy light bar packages will be purchased from Truckers Lighthouse under a state contract for a total of $25,216.60 from the Equipment Replacement Fund.
The package will include the light bar, carbide siren controller, siren speaker, rear deck and push bumper lights with mounting brackets.
The six Stalker Dual Pro Radar Units will be purchased from Applied Concepts Inc. under a state contract for the total amount of $11,668.20 from the Equipment Replacement Fund.
All of these line items are in relation to last month’s approval to purchase six new police vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.