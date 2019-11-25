The Brentwood City Commission met on Monday night where they passed the first reading of an amendment to the Municipal Code Chapter 70 relative to water and sewer prepaid tap fees and approved the construction and operation of a Joint Emergency Medical and Response Station.
The Consent Agenda included seven items and was approved unanimously.
Within the consent agenda was the second and final reading of Ordinance 2019-10, which proposes amendments to Chapter 14, Article IX of the Municipal Code regarding Public Works Projects.
Resolution 2019-104 requests approval of minor revisions to the OSRD Development Plan for the Witherspoon Subdivision.
According to the resolution in the agenda, the project includes a total of 153 lots on approximately 261 acres of land.
Specifically, the changes to the OSRD Development Plan relate to the locations of the Cluster Box Units (CBUs) as required by the U.S. Post Office.
Resolution 2019-105 authorizes changes to the OSRD Development Plan for the Brentwood Country Club Subdivision.
According to the resolution in the agenda, the changes relate to modifications to the configuration of the Golfer's Easement located to the rear of 5132 Hershel Spears Circle, Lot 92.
The change results in a 0.02 acre or 994-square-foot increase in the area of the excess open space for the project.
Resolution 2019-106 - Authorizing an Agreement with Neel-Schaffer, Inc. for Study of Alternatives for the Murray Lane/Holly Tree Gap Intersection.
According to the resolution in the agenda, city staff recommends the study of three potential options for future capital projects planning purposes.
Those three items to be studied are the option to signalize the intersection, which would include widening for turn lanes; the potential construction of a roundabout; the option to continue to operate with all-way stop control.
Resolution 2019-107 - Endorsement of an Application for a TDOT Traffic Signal Modernization Grant.
According to the resolution in the agenda, city staff is proposing 32 new signal controllers to replace older models, video detection and a new signal cabinet at Wilson Pike and Raintree Parkway, and BlueToad devices that help measure travel times along the Moores Lane, Franklin Road, and Concord Road corridors.
The estimated cost of this new equipment is $247,140, but the city has applied for a grant which, if awarded would cover the cost with the exception of staff time to manage and implement the project.
Approval of Purchase Ball Diamond Groomer from Bob Ladd and Associates ("Ladd’s") for the Parks Department Under State Contract.
According to the agenda, the State contract price for the unit is $20,552.11 and is under the $23,000 budgeted for this purchase.
Approval to Surplus One Fire & Rescue Department Pickup Truck at Auction
According to the agenda, the 2003 Chevrolet HD2500 pickup truck has approximately 107,000 miles on it and city staff recommends that the truck be sold on Govdeals.com.
Four items of new business were taken up by the commission.
The first reading of Ordinance 2019-11 - Amending the Municipal Code Chapter 70 relative to water and sewer prepaid tap fees & automated meter reading customer opt-out policy was passed unanimously.
According to the agenda, between 1980 ad 2002 the city allowed builders to purchase water and sewer tap credits.
The credits were typically sold just prior to the city increasing tap fees to be used by owners towards tap fee obligations when obtaining building permits.
The amendments clarify three things:
An owner of any unused water or sewer tap credit may use the credit, regardless of purchased value, towards the full value of a water or sewer tap fee obligation at the time the owner applies for a building permit; An owner may transfer or sell the credit to another builder or owner after receiving approval from the Director of Water Services and the City Manager as specified in Section 70-8 of the Municipal Code;
Credits cannot be returned to the City and redeemed for a cash value.
Resolution 2019-100 proposes revisions the fee schedule for the assessment of fees for implementation of Public Works Projects was approved unanimously.
According to the agenda, for the past six years, average annual collections for Public Works Project Fees has been approximately $950,000.
The significant fee increases proposed as a result of the study will result in increased collections, but the agenda states that the amount of collections is completely dependent on the level of new residential and non-residential development in the city.
Resolution 2019-108 - Interlocal Agreement with Williamson County Concerning Construction and Operation of a Joint Emergency Medical and Response Station was approved unanimously.
The station will be a part of the Brentwood Police Station that is scheduled to open in 2020.
According to the agenda, the agreement calls for the county to pay the city $1.25 million, which is the contractor's estimated cost of construction for the EMS portion of the Annex building.
50% of that amount ($625,000) will be up front upon initiation of construction work on the Annex building and 50% will be paid upon completion and acceptance of the space by the county.
The resolution states that the county will be directly responsible for the costs associated with furnishing the EMS station, including applicable technology components specific to the EMS operations.
The agreement states that the City retains ownership of the Annex building, with the County having guaranteed use rights for a minimum of 20 years. After the initial 20-year term, the agreement will continue unless terminated by either party in accordance with the termination provisions of the agreement.
Resolution 2019-109 - Adopting Brentwood ADA Self-Evaluation & Transition Plan was approved unanimously.
According to the resolution, the goal of the plan is to ensure that all residents and visitors are able to access all services, programs, and activities.
The resolution also says that currently only the Year 1 funding has been approved at $100,000 in the Capital Improvement Program, while the entire fiscal impact is listed as $1,836,750.
“The plan includes recommended programming amounts for each subsequent year, however, as stated in the plan, the actual funding will be assessed and approved annually during the regular budgeting process and subject to approval by the City Commission,” the resolution reads.
The commission was in full attendance except for commissioners Susannah Macmillan and Anne Dunn. The commission will meet again on Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.