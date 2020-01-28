The Brentwood City Commission met on Monday evening where they approved funding for the county health department, and detailed a new traffic light and upcoming meetings about the city's sewer system and budget.
The consent agenda was approved unanimously and included two items, a resolution authorizing an alteration to the OSRD Development Plan for the Brentwood Country Club Subdivision and a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Health for funding for the Williamson County Health Department.
According to the online agenda, the city’s annual budget as included $15,000 towards the operation of the Williamson County Health Department, something that has been done for many years.
County health departments in Tennessee provide a variety of health services to residents, including child health care, immunizations, and technical assistance to the entire county when there is a potential public health epidemic, and, according to the agenda, the terms of the agreement are consistent with prior year agreements.
The Commission took up one item of new business was the notice of future appointment of 1 member to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
According to the online agenda, the appointment will take place during the March 9 commission meeting.
The appointee will serve a 3 year term that expires on March 31, 2023. The position on the Board is currently held by Clellon Loveall. Applicants must be residents of the City of Brentwood.
Applications must be submitted by February 14, 2020 to the City Recorder at the Brentwood City Hall, 5211 Maryland Way, by mail to P. O. Box 788, Brentwood, TN 37024-0788 or online at brentwoodtn.gov.
Richard Hunter, the Chairman of Bike Walk Brentwood, spoke during the public comments section of the meeting where he read aloud a letter that he sent to the commission earlier in the month.
“On behalf of the citizens of Brentwood and Bike Walk Brentwood, we want to express our appreciation for the seriousness that this group and former commissioners have given pedestrians and bicycling issues, infrastructure and safety,” Hunter said.
Hunter encouraged the commission to continue their efforts throughout 2020, including the completion of the Maryland Farms Greenway, and into the future as citizens who use bicycles, scooters and more have, according to Hunter, increased and continue to grow.
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the new traffic signal at Fountain Head Drive and Franklin Road will become active at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday with a green, yellow, red sequence.
According to Bednar, the signal has been flashing yellow for the past few days to remind drivers that the signal is there and will soon be operational.
“It will favor Franklin Road, especially during the peak times,” Bednar said. “Off peak times it will be a little more balanced, and I assume it will go into a flash [mode] sometime at night, 8 or 9-o’clock at night like a lot of our other signals do.”
Bednar also said that a public Joint Planning Commission and City Commission Work Session will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. where they will discuss Brentwood’s sewer system master plan, something that Commissioner Mark Gorman spoke on during the commissioner’s comments portion of the meeting, noting that 5 million gallons of sewage was spilled in Brentwood in 2019.
“We’re going to talk about the condition of the sewer system, things that from my perspective reached a very critical, emergent point in the city,” Gorman said. “You know we talk about environmental things that we do and lets reduce and recycle and all of that, but when you peel it back and really understand how much raw sewage is spilled on the ground and into our rivers and tributaries, everything else kind of pales in comparison.
Brentwood will also hold an informational meeting for the Planning Commission on Thursday at 8 a.m. and an Initial Budget Work Session for Fiscal Year 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Commissioner Susannah Macmillan also announced that the 2020 Class of Leadership Brentwood has raised $10,500 to put in 3 full-sized water fountains with water bottle refilling stations in 3 parks throughout Brentwood, as part of the Brentwood Environmental Boards ongoing “Refill Reduce Brentwood” campaign.
All commissioners were present except for Commissioner Anne Dunn. The Brentwood City Commission will meet again on Feb. 10.
