The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved the rezoning of approximately 28 acres of land at the intersection of Concord and Franklin Roads for the future development of 20 residential lots.
The privately owned land will be sold to GP Luxury and see a zoning change from religious zoning to open space residential development zoning, according to the online agenda.
The land includes two buildings, the "Concord Road House" and the "Counseling Center," which each serve the Fellowship Bible Church, and both buildings would be demolished rebuilt by GP Luxury on the adjacent Fellowship property.
According to documents filed with the city, in addition to the future homes, the land will also see a multi-use trail as well as efforts to protect and restore a stream on the property.
View the entire Sept. 27, 2021, Brentwood City Commission meeting here.
