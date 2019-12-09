The Brentwood City Commission met on Monday where they approved the second reading of Amending the Municipal Code Chapter 70 relative to water and sewer prepaid tap fees and automated meter reading customer opt-out policy, moved forward on license plate camera expansions and sponsored the city's water bottle refill campaign.
Five items made up the consent agenda after which included a resolution authorizing Sponsorship of Water Refill Stations and an Agreement with the Williamson County Chamber Foundation for Fundraising.
The stations were first put in place as part of a campaign by the Brentwood Environmental Advisory Board to encourage residents to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic water bottles.
As part of this effort, the city will retrofit some of its existing traditional water fountains with the bottle-filling station attachment and will encourage businesses to do the same.
The 2020 class of Leadership Brentwood also help with the fundraising which, according to the agenda, will first flow to the Williamson County Chamber Foundation. The foundation will then remit the funds in full within four months of receipt to the city for the purpose of acquiring and installing as many of the stations as the funds will allow. The team is hopeful they can raise between $6,000 and $13,000. A small dedication plaque will accompany each of the refill stations acknowledging the donor, the foundation, and Leadership Brentwood.
Resolution 2019-112 - Authorizing an Agreement with WEST, a Thomson Reuters Business, for Subscriptions to the Westlaw Legal Publications and Online Databases.
The amount will be split evenly between the police department and the Legal department in the amount of $18,761.28.
The approval to Purchase Ford F-450 with One-Ton Dump Truck for the amount of $51,625 and the approval to Purchase 16 Ballistic Plates for Tactical Response Officers for the amount of $5,072 were also approved as part of the consent agenda.
Finally, the Cancellation of the Board of Commissioners Meeting Scheduled for December 16, 2019 was approved as part of the consent agenda which means the Board of Commissioners will meet next on Jan. 14, 2020.
The commission also took up one item of old business, Ordinance 2019-11 - Amending the Municipal Code Chapter 70 relative to water and sewer prepaid tap fees and automated meter reading customer opt-out policy.
The item was approved unanimously unchanged from the first reading as detailed here in the last meeting.
The following items were removed from the consent agenda and taken up as new business.
First reading Resolution 2019-111 - Adopting Revisions to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library Policy Manual Approval was approved unanimously with the amendment that line item 4, the Brentwood Room Development Statement, pg. 13-15, have no changes so that further discussion can be had on the subject.
Resolution 2019-113 - Amendment to Agreement with Vigilant Solutions for 5 Yr Subscription for a Fixed LPR System at Four Additional Locations.
The first year cost of this proposal is $97,672, which includes equipment, installation and shipping, and, according to the online agenda, will be funded from of the Capital Projects Fund.
$28,000 annual subscription payments will also be made for years 2 to 5. They will be incorporated in the Police Department's annual operating budget beginning in fiscal year 2021.
City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the expansion of the city’s license plate camera system will add an additional 16 cameras at four new locations throughout the city.
Those locations are Franklin Road and Town Center Way; Wilson Pike and Split Log Road at Smith Park; Moores Lane and Galleria Blvd; Sunset Road and Concord Road.
The item was approved unanimously after City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the cameras only record the license plates and that the data wouldn’t be accessed unless to aid in a legal investigation.
“It’s used strictly as an investigative tool if needed, to investigate any incidents, otherwise the data is not accessed by our people on any type of a routine basis.“ Bednar said.
Mayor Rhea Little also administered the oath of office to Brentwood’s newest police officer, Chuck Castleberry, who joined the department on Nov. 11 after serving as a Williamson County Sheriff’s for six years.
The commission also heard from Bridget Day, Community Engagement Coordinator at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, who announced the arrival of the Exploring Space traveling exhibition which showcases 18 interactive panels that will educate visitors on space through February.
The library is one of four in the nation that the exhibition will visit as part of a grant.
