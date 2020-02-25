The Brentwood City Commission met on Monday where they approved the first step in acquiring 52 acres of green space.
The commission unanimously approved the amended Consent Agenda which included a variety of items including the acceptance of 23 newly completed streets or sections of streets as public streets. The streets are located within the Taramore, Owl Creek, Belle Terra and Tuscany Hills subdivisions.
The commission also approved an authorization to allow Dynetics, Inc., to perform a Cyber Security Assessment of the city's technology networks for $18,800.00.
According to the online agenda, the total is higher than the budgeted amount of $15,000, but will be absorbed in the department’s budget. The purchase will be made under State contract, SWC #405.
The commission approved an Agreement with Convergint Technologies for Purchase of an Access Control System for city's facilities that uses and ID card system to replace the current 18 year old system.
The purchase will be made for $325,000 is included in the FY 2020 Capital Projects Fund budget, and according to the online agenda, if use of the contingency allowance should cause the project to exceed the $325,000 budget, there is sufficient savings from the Police LPR project in the Security System project in the Capital Projects Fund.
The agreement will include Security System Monitoring for the library starting at year two for a three year term for $200 from General Fund and a yearly reoccurring cot of $5,137.01 to be due every year after the first year.
Finally in the Consent Agenda, was the approval to Donate Surplus Video Equipment to Brentwood High School to be used by the school's television and audio visual department.
In New Business the Commission unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize The acquisition Of 52 acres of land on Old Smyrna Road through the approval of a contract for sale of real estate among Sensing Enterprises (“Seller”), The Conservation Fund (“Purchaser”), and the City, and by acceptance of assignment of the Conservation Fund’s obligations as Purchaser under said agreement, for an estimated total of $5.2 million based upon a price of $100,000 per acre.
As previously reported, the city announced the discussion and plans to acquire the property in a news release earlier in the month.
The Commission also unanimously approved Resolution 2020-15, the authorized the disposal or donation of surplus items including 2 police Dodge Chargers, one of which was donated the Elkton Police Department and the other donated to the Alexandria Police Department.
The item was moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda where an amendment was made to use 1 wrecked Dodge Charger for extrication training by the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department and to the auction the destroyed vehicle off as scrap metal.
In addition to the donations, 10 Dodge Charger sedans, 1 Chevrolet Silverado truck, 1 Chevrolet C3500 truck, 1Salt Dog 8' Salt Spreader, 1 Swenson 8' Salt Spreader, 1 Swenson RTJ Tailgate Salt Spreader, 1 7.5' Western Ultramount Snow Plow on GovDeals.com as well as other miscellaneous equipment.
According to the online agenda, 1 2019 Ford F550 that was destroyed by fire will be subrogated to Public Entity Partners.
Proceeds from the sale of the surplus vehicles and equipment will be returned to the Fund from which the items were bought.
Finally, the commission announced the future appointment 3 members to the Park Board and 1 representative to the Williamson County Board of Equalization.
Both of these appointments will take place at the April 13 City Commission meeting and applications must be submitted by March 13 to the City Recorder at Brentwood City Hall or by mail to P. O. Box 788, Brentwood, TN 37024, or online at www.brentwoodtn.gov/volunteerboards.
The commission will meet again on March 9.
