The Brentwood City Commission met on Tuesday where they approved first readings of changes to park pavilion rentals, took steps for installation and maintenance for the Franklin Road South Grinder System Project, and took steps to approve the final phase agreements for construction of the new police headquarters.
The Consent Agenda was approved unanimously and included three items.
Item one was a resolution for Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance Program for Calendar Year 2020-2021, an authorization of agreements with The Davenport Group USA for Development Management and Permitting Software System for the Planning and Codes Department and an issuance of Certificate of Compliance to Ann Brinkmann/Grape and Grain, LLC for Retail Sale of Alcoholic Beverages at Brinkmann's Wine & Spirits.
Three items of new business were also unanimously approved including the first reading of a resolution to amend the Shelter Policies and Parks Fee Structure for use of city park facilities.
As previously reported, the Brentwood Parks Board approved the issue on Jan. 6, which includes restricting reservations in February to Brentwood residents and businesses.
Other changes laid out in the online agenda include the deposits will no longer be required for any facility reservation; Brentwood residents and business will not be charged for rentals of shelters or pavilions, but insurance will be required for businesses requesting athletic facility use; the current rate structure for Williamson County residents and businesses will remain the same; Fees for non-Williamson County residents and businesses will increase by $50 to every current rental option available; Start times will change for the first rental from the current 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to assist the limited staff in completing their general park opening assigned tasks and prepare a shelter. The two-hour break between multiple reservations on the same day remains unchanged.
Item number two, the first reading of an amendment to enter into an agreement with The Parent Company to Establish Final Guaranteed Maximum Price for PD Headquarters Project, was approved unanimously.
“In December we took final bids on the final package of subcontractor work — I say we did, The Parent Company actually did — this would be all the other subcontracts to actually take the building into the air and to build it and finish it. So what this item does is it takes the proposed contractors that were the low bidders, or the best bidders from that round of contracting, and we will now establish what’s called a guaranteed maximum price for the construction part of this project with The Parent Company,”Bednar said. “This third amendment is the bulk of the project. It increases the guaranteed maximum price by $18,610,281 to bring a total guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the project through The Parent Company to $24,981,753.”
Finally in new business, the commission unanimously approved the first reading of a resolution to adopt an agreement form for installation and maintenance for the Franklin Road South Grinder System Project.
Bednar detailed the project saying that some Brentwood neighborhoods have grinder systems that collect sewage and pump out to the sewer lines which have or will begin to deteriorate.
"Under our code, the Commission has to adopt the policies or the requirements of a project to move the project forward. There are 13 affected properties here," Bednar said, pointing out the homes on a map during the meeting. "You'll recall that sometime ago that TDOT, as a part of the [Franklin] road [widening] project, to actually install some of the infrastructure that otherwise would have been needed for this project."
According to the online agenda, the total funding included in the CIP for this project is $460,000, however, the city does expect to be significantly less due that infrastructure provided by the state.
The online agenda item reads, "since homeowners will need to know their share of project costs and any policies established for the project in deciding if they wish to participate, staff is recommending approval of the following form agreement for installation and maintenance of the grinder systems. Historically in similar prior projects, sewer tap fees have been discounted $1,000 from the current tap fee for residents who agree to participate on the front end. In addition, participants historically have been required to pay the cost to install a 240 volt electrical disconnect panel on the side of home for the grinder to receive power. In keeping with past practices, the attached form agreement proposes a tap fee of $4,000 per household ($1,000 less than the current $5,000 fee) and provides that each homeowner must install the required electrical disconnect in preparation for providing power to the grinder unit."
The background in the online agenda also states, "If the Board approves staff’s recommendations with regard to project costs as set forth in the draft proposed agreement, homeowners will be sent a survey letter detailing the project's scope, costs, policies, and conditions to move forward. Should there be 51% participation and the project moves forward, those non-participants would be required to pay full costs of tap fees and installation at some later date should they chose to connect to the system."
As previously reported, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little also issued the oath of office to the city’s newest officer Max Phillips during the meeting, along with issuing a proclamation outlining the importance of the 2020 Census.
The commission recognized the Brentwood Library's new traveling national exhibit Exploring Space: Smart Spacecraft, Big Data, And Digital Models that will call the library home through February. The commission also heard from the library's Community Engagement Coordinator Brigid Day who showed off one of the stars of the exhibit, Botley the Coding Robot, which teaches children the basics of coding and robotics.
Commissioner Nelson Andrews was the only commissioner not present.
