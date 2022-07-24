Brentwood City Commissioner Regina Smithson died on Saturday, July 23, leaving behind a legacy of service.
The City of Brentwood announced Smithson's death on Sunday in a news release, adding that the former mayor died at her home.
Smithson was a longtime member on the Board of Commissioners, serving for over 30 years including two terms as mayor and vice-mayor. She was the second-longest tenured member on the Board, behind former mayor Anne Rice.
"She had a great love for Brentwood and touched many lives across the community," the city said. "Her influence on the character and quality of life of Brentwood will be felt for generations to come.
"On behalf of the entire Brentwood community, we express our condolences and offer our prayers of comfort to Regina’s family."
During her stint as a commissioner, Smithson served on in a variety of areas, including the Planning Commission, Sister Cities Board, Park Board, Environmental Board, Historic Commission, and, most recently, the Library Board.
"Her love for Brentwood was only surpassed by her love for her family, including her late husband John, her daughters Kim and Cynthia along with their husbands Steve and Hunter, her son Laird and his wife Sidney, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren," the statement continued.
Smithson, whose term was set to expire in 2025, was re-elected to the commission in 2021 alongside incumbents Mark Gorman and Rhea Little with the hopes of keeping Brentwood the "most desirable place to live."
After living in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama as a young adult, Smithson moved to Brentwood in 1982 alongside her late husband.
Smithson also owned a Brentwood-based financial services company known as Smithson & Associates Inc., which she started with her husband and is now run by her daughter and son-in-law.
News of Smithson's death was followed by social media tributes and acknowledgements from community members across Brentwood and Williamson County.
No further information, including funeral arraignments, have been made public at this time.
