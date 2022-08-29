Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors.
The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
"As a member of the TML board of directors, Bednar will propose and help determine legislation municipalities need passed into law and will establish policy priorities for the League," a news release reads.
Bednar will serve a one-year appointment, and joins two other regional government leaders to be elected including First Vice President Ron Williams, who also serves as the Mayor of Farragut; Second Vice President Paige Brown, who also serves as the Mayor of Gallatin.
Earlier this month, Bednar was also named 2022 City Manager of the Year by the Tennessee City Management Association.
More information about the TML can be found here.
