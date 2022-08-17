Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been named the 2022 City Manager of the Year by the Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA).
Bednar was recognized at the 82nd Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League in Gatlinburg on August 16 for his work leading the city's administration, which he has done since 2013, having previously served as Assistant City Manager beginning in 2000.
"Bednar’s role with the City of Brentwood extends far beyond his City Manager’s office to include participation in local civic organizations, state and national roles, and numerous awards for his work in public service and advocacy for municipal management," the city said in a news release.
“No one is more deserving of this honor than Kirk," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said. "He has served the citizens of Brentwood for years, keeping their interests and needs at the top of mind when it comes to decisions. We are thankful he is being recognized for his generosity and service.”
Current TCMA President and Goodlettsville City Manager Tim Ellis presented the award to Bednar, calling him "the epitome of what professional city management should be."
