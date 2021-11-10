Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is collecting toys for Toys for Tots through Dec. 13.
The donations of new, unwrapped toys are being collected for children in need in conjunction with Gracework Ministries Manger program and the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
Toys can be dropped off at locations across Brentwood, including from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at all four Brentwood Fire and Rescue stations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center, the Brentwood Police Department headquarters and Brentwood City Hall.
“This is our thirteenth year collecting for Toys for Tots," BFR Chief Brian Goss said. "Over the past decade, the community has provided thousands of children with a little bit of holiday cheer. We hope to continue that success this year and invite everyone to give anything they can.”
There is also an online donation option here and an Amazon wishlist here, and last year nearly 2,000 local children received gifts through the program.
“Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide. This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire and Rescue who were instrumental in the success of the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County,” Nashville Area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator Sergeant Patrick Sheppard said.
