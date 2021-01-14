The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance proposing the rezoning and annexation of 175 acres of land off of Split Log Road during its electronically-held January commission meeting.
If approved upon a second and final reading, the land would be rezoned from Municipal Growth Area 1 in the county and Suburban Residential in the city to Open Space Residential Development.
According to the online agenda, the property is currently owned by G-IV Farms LLC and is commonly referred to as the "Gaw Property.”
The rezoning request is being considered in conjunction with an annexation request for approximately 135.34 acres of the property with 21 acres rezoned from R2 to OSRD with 156.34 total acres to be zoned OSRD — 18.99 acres of that land are under the same ownership within the city limits and will retain it’s R2 zoning, for a total of 175.33 acres.
The proposed plan includes 124 lots (116 zones OSRD and eight lots zoned as R2) for a future subdivision as well as a multipurpose asphalt trail, and potential students zoned for Jordan Elementary, Sunset Middle and Ravenwood High School.
Within the online agenda were further details including traffic impacts and traffic safety recommendations.
“The primary off-site improvement that is called for would be a left turn lane to be added to the northbound approach of Split Log Road as it intersects Sunset Road at the very northeast corner of the development,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said during the meeting.
The proposed annexation was the subject of a Nov. 23, 2020, public hearing in which no citizens spoke, and now the city is tentatively scheduled a community meeting for 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the Brentwood Library, in which property owners within a 1,000-foot radius will be invited to attend.
The Planning Commission will then review the request and provide its recommendations as part of its Feb. 1 meeting, with a public hearing scheduled for the Feb. 8 commission meeting and a second and final reading scheduled for Feb. 22.
The city asks anyone with questions about the proposal to contact the city’s Planning and Codes Director.
