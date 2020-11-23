The City of Brentwood recognized retiring Deputy Fire Chief David Windrow during Monday night’s city commission meeting, after Windrow accepted the position as the Town of Nolensville’s first municipal fire chief.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss spoke of Windrows hard work and friendship throughout the years for what Windrow called an “opportunity of a lifetime.”
As previously reported, Windrow accepted the job in Nolensville and will start on Dec. 14.
The commissioners also recognized Windrow’s service, with Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little saying that, “There’s a great fire department and a great fire chief now in the city of Nolensville.”
In addition to recognizing Windrow’s service, Mayor Little issued the oath of office to Brentwood’s newest firefighter Brian Marshall.
Marshall came to the Nashville area from Florida in 2018 after growing up in North Carolina.
