At the Brentwood City Commission meeting Monday night, city officials voted to approve deconstruction services for the Brentvale Cabin in Crockett Park.
Leatherwood Inc. out of Fairview has been contracted to disassemble the property.
As previously reported, the Heritage Foundation compiled an “honorable mention” list of Sites to Watch, listing Historic Brentvale as one of the places with an uncertain future.
In early May 2022, the city of Brentwood announced plans to raze the historic Brentvale log cabin, due to its structural instability and deterioration. It was constructed in 1830 for William Temple Sneed on Old Smyrna Road. In 1930, it was moved to Crockett Park and was expanded by combining two log cabins.
According to the agenda from Monday’s meeting, because time is of the essence, City Manager Kirk Bednar recommended a waiver of competitive selection and that the city engage directly with Leatherwood, Inc. for the deconstruction. Leatherwood is recognized in the state as a leader in log cabin and historic home renovation, and has previously worked with the city on other projects.
The proposal from Leatherwood for deconstruction and transport of the logs is for a total of $41,250. A total of $300,000 is included in the FY 2023 Annual Budget for work on the cabin.
Within the proposal, Leatherwood states that it will salvage all logs in good condition, move the salvaged logs to a storage space designated by the city, deconstruct stone piers and dispose of debris. The hand-hewn stone chimneys from the cabin will remain as they are structurally sound and may be used in a future building.
The actual restoration of the cabin will be done by city staff or another contractor, according to the agenda.
Disassembly of the cabin will begin Monday, July 18. The site will remain closed for public access throughout the deconstruction due to safety concerns.
