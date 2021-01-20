The Brentwood Lady Bruins (15-3, 6-1) collected a signature district win over the Franklin Lady Admirals (2-7,1-4) at home on Tuesday night 59-31.
“It means a lot for the seniors and our program to get two wins against Franklin,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “Anytime you can get a win in this district, you will take it."
“I thought our girls played hard and never questioned their effort,” said Franklin head coach Jay Johnson. “We had 21 turnovers and shot 21 percent from the field. It is tough to beat a team like Brentwood with those stats.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Bruins started out strong with 3-point baskets and jumpers from junior Sydney Ryan and senior Princeton signee Amelia Osgood to take an early lead 15-6.
Brentwood extended their lead with long-range shots and layups by Osgood, Ryan, sophomore Eden Oates and senior Kate Workman to go into halftime up 26-15.
The Lady Bruins continued to pour it on in the third quarter, raining three’s behind the arc from Ryan, senior Chloe Wampler and Osgood to stretch their lead 44-22.
Brentwood continued to surge in the final quarter, capitalizing on jumpers and downtown shots to win 59-31.
Franklin’s leading scorer was senior Kate O’Neil with 16 points.
“Kate is going to be Kate; it is just a matter of getting the ball to her,” said Coach Johnson. “She collected her 1,000 point in her basketball career tonight and has had a great month of January. We have got to find a way to get her more opportunities.”
The points leaders for the Lady Bruins were Ryan with 19 and Osgood with 18.
“They (Osgood and Ryan) are the catalysts for us offensively,” said Coach Thrash. “I thought they played well and adjusted well to how they were being defended. They came out aggressively and made plays."
Brentwood’s defense held Franklin to 31 points the entire game.
“Normally we would try to focus on scoring points and playing fast as a team,” said Coach Thrash. “We put a lot of emphasis on defense this year. This is probably one of the best defensive teams we’ve had since I have been coaching. In order to get to our ultimate goal of being back in the state tournament and contend for a title, we must defend at a high level.”
Brentwood will host Centennia Wednesday night at home.
“I look for our energy because it is tough to play on back-to-back nights,” said Coach Thrash. “This team is well conditioned, and we are looking for a really competitive Centennial team that will fight hard. We want to give our best and execute our game plan.”
Franklin will play Ravenwood at home on Friday night.
“I hope we can bounce back on Friday,” said Coach Johnson. “Last week we turned the corner shooting the ball with an 82 point game against Dickson County and a 50 point game against Spring Hill. I would like to see us shoot with confidence and knock down open shots.”
