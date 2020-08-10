The Brentwood Police Department reported a variety of crime in its weekly crime analysis, including two business burglaries.
One of those was the theft of two Phillips ventilators and a kayak from a storage unit on East Church Street sometime between July 7 and August 1. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Tools and a generator were also reported stolen from a construction trailer on the corner of Suffolk Crescent and Derby Glen Lane sometime between July 30 and August 3. No suspect has been named in the theft.
One case of vandalism was reported after an unknown person damaged turf at the city’s Volunteer Parkway amphitheater on the night of Aug. 1.
Several cases of general theft and shoplifting were reported including the previously reported theft of a catalytic converter of a Brentwood Baptist Church Van.
On July 31 an iPhone was stolen from a citizen who was attempting to sell the phone to another citizen via the app LetGo. When the two met, police said, the phone was taken from the seller and the two people who the victim believed were buying the phone fled in a blue sedan.
Those unidentified suspects were listed by police as two heavy-set Black males.
On Aug. 3, a woman’s purse was snatched by and unidentified white male at the corner of Town Center Way and Pewitt Drive.
Police listed the man as standing 6 feet tall, wearing a camouflage hat, dark face covering, black shirt and jeans with either a tattoo or a stamp on his hand.
A cell phone and accessories were stolen from the Franklin Road Twice Daily’s on Aug. 4. Police have listed an unidentified Black male wearing a face covering and a shirt that read, “If you knew my family then you would understand,” as the suspect.
Shopping bags with clothing were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on August 5 on Galleria Boulevard. Police have listed an unidentified, heavy-set man with curly brown hair and driving a white pickup truck with Wilson County, Tenn., tags as the suspect.
Food items were stolen from Kroger on Aug. 1, but according to police, once the suspects were identified they paid for the items and we’re not charged.
Computer hard drives were stolen from Costco on July 1 and no suspects have been named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.