The Brentwood Police Department reported a verity of crimes in a weekly crime analysis, including that an unknown person who forced their way into Pei Wei Asian Diner through a rear door on the night of Aug. 18.
Nothing was reported missing from the restaurant.
A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Franklin Road on Aug. 20.
An unidentified white male with a shaved head, wearing a face mask, and a Black female with a blue shirt in an older model Ford F150 truck have been listed as suspects in the theft.
An unidentified person was arrested after they allegedly shoplifted beer, dryer sheets and food from Kroger on Aug. 24.
Clothing was stolen from Carter’s on Aug. 22, but the business declined to press charges after police made contact with the unidentified suspect.
Vodka was stolen from Grapevine Wine and Spirits on Aug. 26, but the business declined to press charges after police made contact with the unidentified suspect.
Money was stolen from a resident by way of an online scam while another resident had their Amazon account hacked and fraudulent purchases. No suspects have been named in either of the incidents.
