The Brentwood Police Department reported several crimes in its weekly crime analysis, including two residential burglaries.
One burglary took place sometime between Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 — an unknown person forcing their way into a Country Club Drive home through a window where jewelry was stolen.
Sometime between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 an unknown person broke a window inside of a door to gain entry to an Oxmoor Court home. Nothing was reported as missing.
A Houston, Texas, woman was arrested on Jan. 28 during a traffic stop after she was being investigated for allegedly kicking a door inside of the Extended Stay South hotel. While investigating the vandalism incident police found that the woman was wanted on two felony fugitive from justice warrants out of Texas.
On the night of Feb. 1, a gun, jewelry and cash was stolen from a home on Sinclair Circle. No suspect has been named in that theft.
Sometime between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, flooring tiles were stolen from a Ozburn-Hessey Logistics jobsite on Maryland Way. No suspect has been named in the theft.
Two instances of identity theft were reported with one incident involving a stolen bank account number to access the victim's money, while another unrelated incident saw a stolen identity used to set up a Comcast account.
One person was arrested on Jan. 30 after using counterfeit money to purchase items from Home Depot, and police responded to Reliant Bank on Feb. 1 after an unidentified man cashed a counterfeit check.
