The Brentwood Police Department responded to a variety of crimes in its weekly crime analysis, including the theft of a vehicle on truck early on Monday, Jan. 18, which was recovered in part due to one of the city's 28 license plate cameras.
BPD arrested 33-year-old Ronald L. Riddell for driving the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 truck, which they said was stolen from a parking lot.
BPD also reported the theft of a 2016 orange high wall trailer that was taken from a jobsite on Moores Lane sometime on the night of Dec. 20 by an unknown person.
Three instances of identity were reported, all by unknown persons, which were used to steal cryptocurrency from one person's bank account, open multiple accounts with another stolen identity and to purchase items from a store with another victim.
Two incidents of shoplifting were also reported, with clothing taken from the Nike Factory Store on Jan. 14 and clothing taken from Old Navy on Jan. 19.
Lastly, sometime between Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown person spray painted a city sign and bench at Crockett Park.
