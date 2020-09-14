Local dermatology company QualDerm Partners has added a Belle Meade clinic to its network of physician-owned practices.
SkinMD, founded by Ellen Jacobson, is the third practice in the state that has been purchased by the Brentwood-based QualDerm and is the company’s 45th location. QualDerm’s other markets include the Carolinas, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
“Over the years, my staff and I have worked hard to build a practice that patients can trust to give them high-quality dermatology care and an outstanding experience,” Jacobson said in a press release.
“We’re excited to partner with QualDerm. Their commitment to quality and physician autonomy allows us to keep our practice’s culture intact while enabling us to grow and expand our services.”
QualDerm provides management support, guidance and capital for service expansion and growth to its member clinics.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.