Brentwood-based development company GBT Realty Corp. has added four employees, including a senior property manager and a senior construction manager, as full-scale work is underway on its mixed-used tower ONE22ONE on Broadway.
According to a release, the foursome has been added to bolster the company’s increased development activity and to provide internal technical support. GBT has $500 million worth of commercial projects under construction with a pipeline topping $800 million across 15 states.
Joining the company are:
• Brian Johnson, senior property manager for the capital holdings division
• Tommy Stowell, senior construction manager
• Jenny Baylor, construction team administration manager
• Adam Covington, information technology manager
Johnson (pictured), who brings more than 10 year of experience, will oversee property management functions for a $200 million retail portfolio in buildings with a collective 1.4 million square feet in five states. Most recently a regional property manager for Regency Centers Corp., he managed the fiscal and physical operations of a 1.8 million-square-foot, 15-property, 250-plus-tenant portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers across four states.
Stowell is responsible for construction and development management, planning and coordinating project activities and schedules from conception to completion. Stowell joins GBT with 12 years of management experience, most recently from Layton Construction, a Utah-based commercial contractor.
Baylor, who rejoins the company, will focus on GBT’s shopping center division, responsible for coordinating tenant buildouts, tracking construction dates, processing pay applications, drafting contract documents and preparing tenant closeout packages. Her most recent role was as development manager for Browning Development. Baylor once served as construction coordinator for GBT’s net lease department.
Covington will handle all corporate technology and seek increased efficiencies through improved processes and systems. Previously, Covington worked with Parman Energy Group for 24 years, with titles including IT manager, information systems director and vice president of information systems.
“Collectively, these professionals add a level of experience that ensures GBT’s continued delivery of seamless service,” Geren Moor, GBT's CFO, said in the release. “By adding new construction, management and technology professionals, we can meet our clients’ and partners’ expectations and do so in an efficient manner.”
Founded in 1987 and now home to 72 employees, GBT has been involved with the development, construction, leasing and management of more than $7 billion of real estate holdings with a collective 37 million square feet of buildings located in 27 states. Locally, and in addition to ONE22ONE, GBT is eyeing a mixed-use development on Murphy Road.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
