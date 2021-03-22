The City of Brentwood kicked off the start of their week-long Arbor Day 2021 celebration on Sunday afternoon with the distribution of hundreds of seedlings to community members.
The seedlings were distributed for free to community members outside of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library by members of the Brentwood Tree Board.
“We are happy that we can alter our plans this year, but still achieve the goal of educating the community about trees during this unprecedented time," Brentwood Tree Board Chairperson Lynn Tucker said in an earlier news release.
Tucker said in an email that the group started out with 850 seedlings of a variety of trees including Saucer Magnolia, Redbud, Bur Oak, Bitter Pecan, and Sweet Gum trees.
The Arbor Day Foundation provided 300 due to Brentwood's designation as a Tree City USA award recipient, while an addition 300 trees were provided by Middle Tennessee Electric and 250 from Bartlett Tree Experts.
The remaining trees that were not distributed are available outside of the library while supplies last.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little is expected to issue a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day during Monday night's city commission meeting, and more information about the week-long celebration can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.