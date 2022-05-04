A Brentwood doctor who operates Absolute Medical Care clinic in Smyrna has been indicted on sixteen counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
The charges follow a Department of Justice investigation that spanned six states and eight federal districts and resulted in charges against 14 people.
According to a DOJ news release, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted on 16 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance after he allegedly “prescribed oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine to eight patients outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”
According to the indictment, La only operated the clinic on Fridays and only accepted cash or credit as payment, with the alleged offenses taking place between 2018-21.
Two other Tennessee medical professionals, a Manchester physician and a Pulaski nurse, were also charged in the nationwide investigation, along with other defendants in Kentucky, Ohio, Florida, New Jersey and West Virginia.
“Today’s Opioid Enforcement Action highlights the Justice Department’s latest efforts in responding to the nation’s opioid epidemic, which last year alone caused the tragic loss of life for more than 75,000 people in the United States due to overdose,” Justice Department’s Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said in the news release. “The Department of Justice will continue to work tirelessly with its partners to combat this epidemic, and to seek to prevent the next tragic loss of life.”
No further information about the investigations was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.