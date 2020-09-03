The City of Brentwood continued their 34-year tradition of funding local education by awarding twelve Brentwood schools with $238,785 this year.
Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School both received $62,400 each while Brentwood Middle School, Sunset Middle School and Woodland Middle each received $15,600.
Crockett Elementary School, Edmondson Elementary School, Jordan Elementary School, Kenrose Elementary School, Lipscomb Elementary School and Scales Elementary schools were also awarded $10,400 each, while Sunset Elementary School was awarded $4,785 due to its lower percentage of Brentwood students enrolled, according to a city news release.
The city also donated a total of $102,000 to be split up among several groups including the Brentwood YMCA, the Brentwood Civitan Ball Club, Brentwood Blaze and the FiftyForward Martin Center, and $3,250 was awarded to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency.
The city normally awards oversized checks to education and community leaders in a City Commission meeting, but that was not done this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“State and local taxes fund our schools, but there are additional individual school needs that are not within the budget and would not be possible to obtain without the support of the City of Brentwood and the school’s PTO organizations,” Williamson County School Board Member Sheila Cleveland said in the news release.
“The pandemic has brought on a new focus for financial needs. Lipscomb Elementary Principal, Michelle Contich, saw the need for the teachers to have microphones in the classroom because some students were having a difficult time understanding the teachers through their masks.
"Woodland Middle’s Principal, Patrick Boyd, will be replacing obsolete Smartboards with new boards that are able to record live instructions so teachers can save their work and share with students who are quarantined or working remotely."
The city reports that they have awarded more than $8 million to WCS and community service providers, covering non-recurring costs such as books, technology and special projects.
"Even in this uncertain time we are in now due to the COVID pandemic, because Brentwood operates in such a lean way, we are able to continue our annual financial commitment to which our schools appreciate,” Brentwood City Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said in the news release.
“As we continue to work through all the changes brought on by the coronavirus, the staff and members of the Martin Center cannot express enough how much the support from the City of Brentwood is appreciated,” Brentwood FiftyForward Martin Center Director Barbara Hunt said in the release. “We will continue to assist our members and others in the community to stay connected, engaged, and empowered through your generosity during this time of change and challenge."
"We are so happy to have the city’s continued support, especially right now. There is so much more work to do, the needs and demands have increased, and the challenges of providing services right now have increased as well," FiftyForward Executive Director Sallie Hussey added. "We are committed to doing it and we are thankful for your partnership.”
