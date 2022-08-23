The City of Brentwood donated $394,035 to Williamson County Schools and community service providers during Monday night's City Commission meeting.
The annual donation has occurred for 36 years and seen more than $6.28 million donated to WCS and more than $2.27 million donated to community service providers.
Representatives from 12 Brentwood-area schools attended the meeting along with WCS board members and WCS Superintendent Jason Golden who accepted the checks. The funds are expected to be used for a variety of needs including technology and security upgrades, athletics and the arts.
Brentwood and Ravenwood High Schools each received $62,400; Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland Middle each received $15,600; Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Lipscomb, Scales and Sunset Elementary schools each received $10,400.
"We can't thank the City of Brentwood enough for providing these funds to our Brentwood-area schools," Golden said. "This money will be used to support both students and teachers as they embark on what we believe will be a banner year for the district."
The Brentwood YMCA was also awarded $63,000; the Brentwood Ball Club $21,000, Fifty-Forward Martin Center $50,000; Brentwood Blaze Youth Football $18,000 and Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency $3,250
