The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will hold an Easter egg hunt this Saturday ahead of the Easter holiday.
The free event will take place at 1 p.m. beginning with a chance to meet the Easter Bunny followed by the Easter egg hunt which will take place in the field between the library and Lipscomb Elementary.
The hunt will be divided into age groups with toddlers-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 year-olds.
Registration is not required, and attendees are encouraged to show up early to ensure that they find parking at the library, the Brentwood Civitan parking Lot or at River Park.
