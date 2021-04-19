Early voting officially kicked off last week for the 2021 Brentwood city election, and after the first four days, voter turnout is roughly on par with the first three days of early voting in the 2019 and 2017 elections.
Between Apr. 14 - 17, a total of 861 Brentwood voters cast their ballots in the city election. The first four days of early voting in the 2019 election saw 822 voters cast their ballots, whereas 2017 saw 664.
Given the continually growing population of Brentwood, however, a more accurate comparison would be the comparison of those figures as related to the amount of registered voters.
In the 2019 election, roughly 2.6% of registered voters participated in the first four days of early voting. In 2017, it was 2.1%. In the first four days of early voting this current election cycle, 2.4% of registered participated.
Early voting will be available today through April 29, with voters able to visit any of the three following polling places:
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays
Brentwood Municipal Building, 5211 Maryland Way
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, closed on Saturdays
Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 West Main St.
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays
The four candidates running for the three available seats are incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little, Regina Smithson, and political newcomer Gina Gunn. Click here to read a brief overview of all the candidates. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here for more information on early voting.
Election day will land on Tuesday, May 4. Voters interested in voting by mail may see if they qualify by clicking here, or by calling (615)790-5711. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is seven days before election day.
