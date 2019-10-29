The Brentwood Environmental Advisory Board met on Monday where they finalized the choice for a logo for the city’s “Refill Reduce Brentwood” campaign to encourage the use of refillable water bottles and promote the city’s two new water bottle filling stations in City Hall.
As previously reported, the board discussed both the filling stations and the campaign in their August meeting and possible logos were discussed during the board’s September meeting.
The design features a water bottle that is filling up with water and incorporates the orange, blue and green color scheme from the city’s community logo that was created earlier in the year.
The next step for the board is to have stickers made with the logo using their modest budget of about $1,100, some of which was used to pay for the design of the logo, followed by an outreach program to see about possible partnerships, donations or sponsorships to get the word out about the campaign.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9.
