The City of Brentwood has extended a capacity limitation on events at both Ravenswood Mansion and the Cool Springs House through July 31 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city initially restricted the size of gatherings to half capacity of both of their historic homes last spring, in compliance with executive orders issued by Gov. Bill Lee, as the scope and scale of the pandemic became clearer to government officials.
The city extended those limitations during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting when it was unanimously passed as part of the consent agenda.
While the extension is set through July, it is also on the condition that the public health crisis continues to impact the city and county and that social distancing can be maintained along with the capacity limitations.
According to the city, half capacity for Ravenswood Mansion is 150 people while half capacity for the Cool Springs House is 125 people.
According to the city commission agenda, the modifications are as follows:
For clients currently booked through July 31, they will be allowed a temporary reschedule addendum, where if a client feels that they cannot have their event due to COVID-19 that they may reschedule their date(s) under the following guidelines:
The new event date(s) must be within 18 months of the event date scheduled by the original contract
Client requests will be subject to venue availability
If a client chooses a new date that is of less value than their original date the client will be refunded the difference
If a client chooses a date that is of greater value than the original date the client must pay the difference
Additional provisions for clients currently booked through July 31, 2021:
Those at Ravenswood Mansion who cannot reduce their guest count to 150 persons or fewer, and those at the Cool Springs House who cannot reduce their guest count to 125 persons or fewer may choose from the following options:
Reschedule under the terms provided above
Receive a full refund of payments made
If the facility is available for use, but a client feels that they cannot have their event due to COVID-19, they may choose from the following options:
Reschedule under the terms provided above
Receive a partial refund of 75% of payments made
The commission also unanimously approved updated policies and procedures for both Ravenswood Mansion and the Cool Springs House.
More information about renting either of the historic homes or any other city park facilities can be found here.
