The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy is accepting applications for its class of 2020.
The academy offers citizens the opportunity to learn how firefighters train, what happens during fire investigations as well as basic rescue tactics and an overview of emergency management services with hands-on classes.
Brentwood Fire Marshal and academy coordinator, Division Chief Jeff Pender, said in a news release that the two-month program provides a glimpse into the duties of the department.
“The academy is often described as better than many departments’ initial training program for its own recruits,” Pender said. “Students will be able to train using a car fire prop to simulate fighting car fires. Students also receive basic CPR training and an overview of our medical program, which accounts for approximately 62% of our calls in Brentwood.”
Although students can participate in activities ranging from fire training to touring the fire safety house, participants are asked to participate directly in activities that they feel comfortable with.
Brentwood resident and 2017 class graduate Jared Peters called the experience both fun and educational.
“I think the first step if you really want to get involved with your local community is to come to the fire academy and learn what your local fire department does. It really builds a level of appreciation for how much effort it takes to show up on a call and execute it properly,” Peters said in the release.
The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Citizens Fire Academy is open to adults, with preference given to Brentwood residents and business owners.
The eight-class program offers over 30 hours of instructional time, and classes will be held on Thursday evening beginning Feb. 27 through April 23.
Anyone interested can apply online until Feb. 15.
