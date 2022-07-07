Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss broadcasted from Facebook Live on Wednesday afternoon to give an update and walkthrough of Fire Station 5.
Just off of Split Log Road, the $9 million project is still on schedule to be completed in the fall, Goss said. The aim is to have the two-story station completed, as well as the push-in ceremony for the new fire truck, in mid-October.
Looking at the exterior of the building, Goss explained the concept for the design.
“When we developed the concept for this building we knew that it was going to be placed in this quadrant of the city in nearly a 100-percent residential area,” he said. “We wanted a building that fit in with the neighbors. We wanted a neighborhood fire station that they could be proud of.
“So early on in the process we went through Tuscany and Sonoma… probably photographed two dozen homes, maybe more, just to get representative finishes and colors and textures off the buildings so we could blend.”
The exterior will feature a mixture of custom stone work and brick with earth tones, arches and specialty architectural finishes.
It is a two-bay fire station house that will house one crew on a daily basis. Each crew works a 48-hour shift and are sure to stay busy.
“Since we came up with the concept for this building in 2015, our call volume in this part of the city has more than doubled since then," Goss explained, "so it just reaffirmed the fact that this is a much-needed resource here in the southeast quadrant of the city that is growing by leaps and bounds.”
A public use trail runs directly in front of the station, and intentional design choices were made to accommodate local residents, including a public restroom and water fountain. Additionally, Goss said residents are encouraged to come by to speak to firefighters and, if needed, use the 24-hour call box outside of the facility in case of emergencies.
Inside, the downstairs level will hold a training room, locker room, work/computer room, decontamination area, utility room, gym and fire bay. The kitchen, day room, locker rooms and bunk rooms will be on the second level.
Goss also specified that as times have gone on, they now have firefighters who are women. With this in mind, the station was designed to have separate bunk rooms as well as individual bath and shower rooms. There will also be separate men’s and women’s locker rooms.
In a nod to tradition, the station will also have a traditional fire pole, something that many modern fire stations do not have.
When asked what he is most excited for with regards to the future of the station Goss said, “What I’m most excited about is every month we get the report out on the number of calls out in this area and the response times. We are due to be reaccredited in 2024, and I’m going to be excited when I see a lot of those response times reduced and the positive impact it has on call outcomes in this part of the neighborhood.”
As construction on the station is moving rapidly, the community can anticipate another update within a month or so. For more information, click here.
