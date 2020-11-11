The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the annual Toys for Tots program through Dec. 18.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at any of the four BFR stations or at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center or City Hall.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a new virtual option to donate is also available through Graceworks Ministries online Amazon wish list.
According to a news release, the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and Graceworks Ministries helps provide gifts for underprivileged children throughout the Middle Tennessee.
In 2019 nearly 1,000 toys and an estimated value of more than $12,500 were collected.
"This is our twelfth year collecting for Toys for Tots," BFR Chief Brian Goss said in the news release. “Over the past decade, the community has provided thousands of children with a little bit of holiday cheer. We hope to continue that success this year and invite everyone to give anything they can.”
“Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide. This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire & Rescue who were instrumental in the success of the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County," Nashville Area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator Sgt. Tony Callahan added.
Brentwood Drop off locations:
Brentwood City Hall and Fire Station One
5211 Maryland Way
Brentwood Service Center and Fire Station Three
1750 General George Patton Drive
John P. Holt Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Fire Station Two
1301 Wilson Pike
Fire Station Four
1300 Sunset Road
Businesses or other organizations operating as a public collection site should contact Rebecca Hitt at Graceworks Ministries at 615-371-0170 to have toys picked up.
For more information on the Toys for Tots program, please visit www.ToysforTots.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.